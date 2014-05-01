UPDATE 3-Cardinal Health's dull forecast drags along rivals' shares
* Shares fall 12 pct; rivals down 5 pct (Adds analyst comments, shares)
May 1 Goldcorp Inc reported a decline in first quarter earnings on Thursday even as gold production rose, as the price of gold dropped.
Net income dropped to $98 million, or 12 cents a share, from $309 million, or 33 cents, a year earlier. Revenue fell to $898 million from $964 million. (Reporting by Allison Martell)
* Shares fall 12 pct; rivals down 5 pct (Adds analyst comments, shares)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 18 A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket lifted off from Florida on Tuesday, propelling a cargo capsule filled with supplies and science experiments toward the International Space Station.