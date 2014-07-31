July 31 Goldcorp Inc reported a stronger second-quarter profit on Thursday as higher gold and silver sales and lower production costs offset the impact of lower bullion prices.

The Vancouver-based miner said adjusted earnings rose to $164 million, or 20 cents a share, from $117 million, or 14 cents a share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Bernadette Baum)