April 27 Canadian gold producer Goldcorp Inc
on Wednesday reported better-than-expected earnings,
returning to a profit in the first-quarter on the back of higher
production and lower costs.
Goldcorp, the world's third-biggest gold producer by market
value, left unchanged its 2016 production and cost forecast.
Goldcorp's two newest mines, Eleonore in Canada and Cerro
Negro in Argentina, continued to ramp up in the quarter and
underground mine development is "advancing well," Chief
Executive David Garofalo said in a statement.
Goldcorp said it will decide around mid-year whether to go
ahead with two proposed projects, the Penasquito pyrite leach
plant in Mexico and the Musselwhite materials handling venture
in Ontario, Canada.
Earlier on Wednesday, Goldcorp reported net earnings of $80
million, or 10 cents a share, for the three months to end-March.
That compared with a net loss of $87 million, or 11 cents per
share, a year earlier. In the fourth quarter, Goldcorp reported
a net loss of $4.27 billion, or $5.14 per share.
Excluding non-cash and one-time items such as a foreign
exchange loss and restructuring costs, earnings in the first
quarter were $50 million, or 6 cents a share, beating the 4
cents consensus estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Production at Goldcorp, which operates only in the Americas,
including the United States and Mexico, increased to 783,700
ounces in the first quarter from 724,800 ounces in the year-ago
period.
All-in sustaining costs to produce an ounce of gold fell to
$836 from $885 a year ago.
Free cashflow was a negative $101 million in the first
quarter, down from a negative $321 million a year ago, because
of an increase in working capital, Goldcorp said. The company
said it expected to be "substantially free cash flow positive"
for the full year.
Goldcorp will increasingly look for large gold deposits
outside the Americas as they have become scarcer in the region,
Garofalo said in January. He tagged Europe and Africa as
possible locations for acquisitions.
