BRIEF-Arconic and David Hess enters letter agreement governing terms of compensation arrangement
* On May 17, co and David Hess entered letter agreement governing terms of compensation arrangement for Hess in his role as interim CEO
Feb 25 Goldcorp Inc, the world's biggest gold producer by market value, reported a bigger quarterly loss due to a $3.9 billion charge and cut its annual dividend.
The company's net loss widened to $4.27 billion, or $5.14 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $2.4 billion, or $2.94 per share, a year earlier.
The year-earlier quarter included an impairment charge of $2.3 billion for the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina.
Adjusted loss more than doubled to $128 million, or 15 cents per share, from $55 million, or 7 cents per share.
The Vancouver-based miner said gold production increased to 909,400 ounces in the quarter from 890,900 a year earlier. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru)
* Netsol -during preparation of form 10-q for nine months ended march 31, 2017, misstatements were identified in previous financial statements