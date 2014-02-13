Feb 13 Goldcorp Inc : * CEO says given shareholder feedback it is clear that its offer for Osisko

continues to be well-received * CEO says confident that the legal claims that have been made against it by

Osisko are without merit * CEO calls on Osisko to allow it to do its due diligence * CEO says bizarre that the only company that has not been granted due

diligence access is the only one that wants to transact with Osisko