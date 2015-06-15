(Adds details, background)
June 15 Goldcorp Inc will sell its 25.6
percent stake in Tahoe Resources Inc for C$998.5
million ($811.26 million) in a bought deal, the two precious
metals producers said on Monday.
GMP Securities and BMO Capital Markets will act as joint
bookrunners on the deal, which will involve the sale of
Goldcorp's 58 million Tahoe shares at a price of C$17.20.
In a bought deal, an investment bank commits to buying the
entire offering from the seller. The bank will then typically
onsell the stock to other investors.
The offer is scheduled to close around June 30.
Vancouver-based Goldcorp acquired its stake in Tahoe in 2010
when it sold its Escobal silver deposit in Guatemala to Tahoe.
Tahoe, which is headed by Kevin McArthur, Goldcorp's former
chief executive, paid for the deposit in cash and Tahoe shares.
Goldcorp originally held a 40 percent stake in Tahoe but
that was recently diluted to 25.6 percent when Tahoe issued
shares to pay for the purchase of Rio Alto Mining Ltd in
February this year.
Tahoe's stock closed up 3 percent at C$15.01 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange on Monday.
Goldcorp's stock ended down 0.78 percent at C$20.56.
($1 = 1.2308 Canadian dollars)
