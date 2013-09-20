By Allison Martell
TORONTO, Sept 20 Ian Telfer, chairman of miner
Goldcorp Inc, was reprimanded by Canada's top securities
regulator on Friday as part of a settlement linked to an insider
trading probe.
Telfer was not accused of insider trading, but of assisting
someone who regulators allege did engage in insider trading in a
small shell company, 222 Pizza Express Corp, that later became
Gold Wheaton and was taken over by Franco-Nevada Corp
in a C$830 million ($813 million) deal in 2011.
"Mr. Telfer at the time believed his conduct was proper, but
he has acknowledged that in hindsight it fell below the
standards," Telfer's lawyer, Kevin Richard, said at a hearing at
which the settlement was approved.
Reached by email, Telfer declined to comment.
Telfer is a high-profile mining entrepreneur who has served
as chairman of Goldcorp, the world's biggest gold miner by
market capitalization, since 2006. He is non-executive chairman
of Uranium One Inc.
He is also chairman of the World Gold Council, an industry
group. In an emailed statement, the World Gold Council called
the case "a private matter" not related to Telfer's duties at
that organization, and declined to comment further.
Goldcorp did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC)
said Telfer advised Eda Marie Agueci, a GMP Securities executive
assistant, that she should not purchase shares of the shell
company in her own name.
He also encouraged her to communicate with "very close
friends" using BlackBerry PIN messages, telling her that the
messages would not go to GMP's servers. The settlement said
Telfer now understands that Agueci later used this technique to
communicate with others about trading securities.
"Telfer's conduct as outlined fell below the standard
expected from someone in Telfer's position, particularly given
his extensive experience in the capital markets industry," the
settlement agreement with the OSC said.
The regulator ordered Telfer to pay C$200,000 in costs, and
he agreed not to "trade, or arrange for trading by others, in
securities of issuers of which he is a promoter" for one year.
The settlement said this does not stop Telfer from
"acquiring securities of issuers of which he is a promoter," and
notes that he is not now a promoter of any reporting issuer in
Canada.
GMP Capital said it continues to "cooperate fully" with
regulators on the case.