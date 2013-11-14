* World Gold Council cuts 2013 forecast for demand from
India
* Strict new import rules from New Delhi curb appetite
* Keeps China outlook unchanged
* Warns of smuggling into India
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Nov 14 China is this year set to
usurp India as the world's biggest gold consumer by a convincing
margin as strict import rules introduced by New Delhi bite,
forecasts from the World Gold Council showed on Thursday.
The industry body cut its outlook for Indian demand in 2013
to around 900 tonnes from the 1,000 tonnes predicted previously,
while keeping its forecast for China unchanged at 1,000 tonnes.
Plummeting demand from India could further pressure global
prices that have dropped around 24 percent this year on
fears the U.S. Federal Reserve would cut its economic stimulus.
"The administrative measures that the Indian government has
imposed on the market have proven to be quite effective and
imports have slowed down," Albert Cheng, the WGC's managing
director for the Far East told Reuters.
"It would be difficult to get to 1,000 tonnes," he said,
adding that demand would not go far beyond the 864 tonnes
recorded last year.
"If not for administrative measures, India would have seen
growth like China."
According to the WGC's third-quarter report, demand from
India so far this year has reached 714.7 tonnes, lower than
mainland China's 779.6 tonnes. Chinese demand in the first three
quarters of the year is already above all of 2012.
India, grappling with a high trade deficit and a weak rupee,
imposed a series of measures this year to crimp demand for the
precious metal - the second most expensive item on its import
bill after oil.
It introduced a record 10-percent duty on gold imports and
tied the volume of imports to exports, making it more difficult
and expensive for gold to be sold to domestic markets. Imports
plunged to 24 tonnes in October from a record 162 tonnes in May.
But the WGC warned that gold was finding its way into India
through unofficial channels. It did not give an estimate on
supply through smuggling.
"Gold entering the country unofficially through India's
porous borders helped to meet pent-up local demand, together
with an influx of recycled gold that was drawn out by higher
prices and promotions offered by retailers," the WGC said in its
quarterly report.
"It is likely that unofficial gold will continue to find its
way into the country to satisfy demand."
Gold forms a key part of a bride's dowry in India and is
considered auspicious as a gift or offering at religious
festivals.
Local premiums hit a record $130 an ounce earlier this month
as supplies were scarce in the build up to the peak gold buying
season of Dhanteras and Diwali. However, demand failed to match
last year's appetite and premiums have since eased.
"This quarter there wasn't runaway demand as we had
estimated," said Somasundaram PR, WGC's managing director for
India, commenting on fourth-quarter appetite. "It is going to be
lower than last year."
CHINA STILL STRONG
Global appetite for gold fell 21 percent in the third
quarter due to outflows from physical bullion funds and the drop
in buying from India, according to the WGC.
But mainland Chinese demand remained strong even during the
seasonally slow third quarter, gaining 18 percent while Indian
demand dropped 32 percent.
Demand from China has jumped nearly 40 percent this year as
the appetite for jewellery, bars and coins increased sharply due
to the sharp drop in gold prices.
Chinese demand has to an extent been able to stem the drop
in global gold prices, consuming a big part of flows that were
lost due to the strict rules in India and the outflows from
exchange-traded funds.
"The flow of gold from the west to east is continuing," said
WGC's Cheng. "Western investors do not see the opportunity in
gold but Asians are picking it up, more so in China than India."
Fourth-quarter demand will also remain strong as buying
picks up ahead of the Chinese New Year at the end of January, he
said.
