SINGAPORE Nov 12 Palm oil company Golden
Agri-Resources Ltd said its third-quarter net profit
slid 86 percent to $4.4 million, the worst quarter in 11 years,
weighed down by weak palm oil prices as well as challenging
oilseeds business in China.
Golden Agri, the world's second-largest oil palm planter by
acreage, said its oilseeds business in China was in the red for
the quarter and the first nine months of the year, while a drop
in prices had weighed on the performance of its palm plantation
and processing business.
"Industry fundamentals remain strong as demand for palm oil
is expected to increase, supported by robust primary demand
growth for both food and non-food usage, which includes
biodiesel and oleochemicals, while supply growth is expected to
moderate," the company said in a statement.
