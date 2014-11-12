* Q3 net profit falls 86 pct to $4.4 million
* Upstream profit slips on lower CPO prices; refining margin
low
* Oilseed business in China "remains challenging"
(Adds details)
SINGAPORE, Nov 12 Golden Agri-Resources Ltd
, the world's second-largest oil palm planter by
acreage, reported its worst quarterly earnings in 11 years on
Wednesday, hurt by weak palm oil prices and what it called a
"challenging" oilseeds business in China.
Golden Agri said its net profit for the three months ended
Sept. 30 slid 86 percent to $4.4 million even though revenue
rose 17 percent to $1.8 billion.
The company's plantation and palm oil mills unit posted an
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation) of $110 million, down 4 percent on the year, on
the back of weak crude palm oil prices, which declined nearly 9
percent during the quarter.
Golden Agri said its oilseed business in China "remains
challenging", even though the soy bean crushing sector in the
country has improved in recent months due to a recovery in
processing margins.
This segment suffered a loss of $18 million for the quarter,
pushing the total loss in the year to date to $61 million,
compared with an $8 million profit a year earlier.
The palm and laurics segment posted a 52 percent drop in
EBITDA for the first nine months of the year due to lower
refining margins, as refining capacity in Indonesia hit a record
high this year.
"Industry fundamentals remain strong as demand for palm oil
is expected to increase, supported by robust primary demand
growth for both food and non-food usage, which includes
biodiesel and oleochemicals, while supply growth is expected to
moderate," the company said in a statement.
It declared an interim dividend of 0.408 Singapore cents per
share, down from 0.585 cents a year earlier.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Additional reporting by Tripti Kalro
in Bangalore; Editing by Alan Raybould; Editing by Alan
Raybould)