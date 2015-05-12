SINGAPORE May 12 Palm oil company Golden Agri-Resources Ltd reported an almost 84 percent fall in its first-quarter net profit, hurt by lower average crude palm oil prices and production output.

Golden Agri, the world's second-largest oil palm planter by acreage, reported a net profit of $17.2 million for the period ended March 31, compared with $104 million a year ago. Revenue fell nearly 19 percent. (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)