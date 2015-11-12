SINGAPORE Nov 12 Singapore-listed palm oil
firm Golden Agri-Resources Ltd said third-quarter net
profit more than tripled to $15.7 million due to lower raw
material costs, but it warned the El Nino weather pattern would
severely affect coming quarters.
The company, controlled by the Widjaja family in Indonesia,
added that rain in recent days had helped in battling fires and
haze in Indonesia.
The company said its result was boosted by lower average
prices for crude palm oil ("CPO") during the quarter.
Golden Agri, the world's second-largest palm oil planter by
acreage, reported revenue of $1.57 billion, down 14.6 percent
from a year earlier. [bit.ly/1iWqTC7
]
Palm oil prices have recovered somewhat from lows at the end
of August but El Nino will hit supply in early 2016, chairman
Franky Widjaja said in a statement.
However he added that domestic demand would increase from a
mandate for biodiesel use.
(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Rodney Joyce)