SINGAPORE May 13 Singapore-listed palm oil company Golden Agri-Resources Ltd posted a 65 percent rise in quarterly core net profit, helped by strong results at its palm and lauric business, but warned the El Niño weather pattern would hurt production.

Core net profit, which excludes the impact of changes in the fair value of biological assets and foreign exchange, was $40.4 million in the first quarter ended March, compared with $24.4 million a year earlier.

Golden Agri, one of the world's largest palm oil planters, posted a net profit attributable to owners of $94 million versus a loss in the year-ago period.

"The group's production will be negatively affected by the El Nino weather condition, but the impact may be mitigated by higher CPO (crude palm oil) prices, resulting from tighter supply coupled with increased domestic demand following Indonesia's biodiesel programme," the company said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Singapore-based trader Olam International said it expected Southeast Asia's palm oil output to drop in 2016 due to dry conditions from El Nino. The weather phenomenon typically brings dry weather to swathes of Asia. (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)