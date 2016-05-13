SINGAPORE May 13 Singapore-listed palm oil
company Golden Agri-Resources Ltd posted a 65 percent
rise in quarterly core net profit, helped by strong results at
its palm and lauric business, but warned the El Niño weather
pattern would hurt production.
Core net profit, which excludes the impact of changes in the
fair value of biological assets and foreign exchange, was $40.4
million in the first quarter ended March, compared with $24.4
million a year earlier.
Golden Agri, one of the world's largest palm oil planters,
posted a net profit attributable to owners of $94 million versus
a loss in the year-ago period.
"The group's production will be negatively affected by the
El Nino weather condition, but the impact may be mitigated by
higher CPO (crude palm oil) prices, resulting from tighter
supply coupled with increased domestic demand following
Indonesia's biodiesel programme," the company said in a
statement on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Singapore-based trader Olam
International said it expected Southeast Asia's palm
oil output to drop in 2016 due to dry conditions from El Nino.
The weather phenomenon typically brings dry weather to swathes
of Asia.
(Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)