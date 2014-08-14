SINGAPORE Aug 14 Golden Agri-Resources Ltd , one of the world's largest palm oil companies, said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit dropped nearly 40 percent on the year to $27 million on weak performance in the refining and oilseeds businesses.

For the first half of the year, the company's net profit fell 17 percent to $131 million, even though the revenue grew 27 percent during the period, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Matt Driskill)