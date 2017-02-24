SINGAPORE Feb 24 Singapore-listed palm oil company Golden Agri-Resources Ltd posted a 137 percent jump in fourth-quarter profit, helped by tax benefits and higher market prices of crude palm oil (CPO).

Golden Agri, one of the largest palm oil plantation companies in the world, reported a net profit of $46 million, compared with $20 million a year ago.

The latest quarter included a net tax impact of $62 million from a revaluation of its plantation assets in Indonesia. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)