JAKARTA Nov 17 Shares in PT Golden Energy Mines, an Indonesian coal miner, rose as much as 5 percent to 2,625 rupiah on the firm's trading debut on Thursday against its IPO price of 2,500 rupiah.

The miner, controlled by the Widjaja family via its listed unit Dian Swastatika Sentosa, raised 2.2 trillion rupiah ($244 million) in an initial public offering this month.

The stock was trading at 2,600 rupiah by 0237 GMT. The broader Jakarta market was down 0.53 percent, after gaining 3 percent this year. ($1 = 9015 Rupiah) (Reporting by Janeman Latul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)