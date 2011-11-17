(Adds details, quotes)

* Golden Energy sells 15 pct stake in IPO, raises $244 mln

* India's GMR buys total 30 pct from IPO and placement

* Golden Energy aims to sell 10 mln T coal to India

JAKARTA, Nov 17 PT Golden Energy Mines , an Indonesian coal miner, rose 5 percent on the firm's trading debut on Thursday, after an initial public offering mostly taken up by India's GMR Infrastructure for a partnership to develop its mines.

The firm, controlled by Indonesia's richest Widjaja family via its listed unit Dian Swastatika Sentosa, raised 2.2 trillion rupiah ($244 million) in an IPO that was the biggest coal miner offering in Indonesia this year.

Its new partner GMR took a 12 percent stake in the IPO and another 18 percent stake in a separate private placement, making the Indian firm its second biggest shareholder with a 30 percent stake. The Widjaja family controls 67 percent and the public owns just 3 percent.

The stock was trading at 2,625 rupiah by 0638 GMT, versus an IPO price of 2,500 rupiah. The broader Jakarta market was down 0.3 percent.

The GMR investment was the first major coal deal in Indonesia by an Indian firm since Tata Power bought a 30 percent stake in PT Kaltim Prima Coal and PT Arutmin Indonesia, units of leading Indonesian miner PT Bumi Resources, for $1.3 billion in 2007.

The deal comes as Indian firms look to beat their Chinese counterparts in getting access to coal resources in Indonesia, the world's biggest thermal coal exporter, to fuel booming power demand.

Both nations have turned to financing and infrastructure development as a way of securing resources in Indonesia, which has struggled to build enough roads, railways and ports to ship out coal lying in remote areas of Sumatra and Borneo islands.

"Our expansion in the infrastructure sector will be big as GMR has expertise in that area," said Golden Energy's CEO L Krisnan Cahya.

"Next year we will build two sea ports in Sumatra and Kalimantan as well as a 150 km road from the mine site to the port in Sumatra."

The IPO was delayed several times this year as the firm sought a stategic partner to develop its coal mines and due to uncertainty over its valuation.

As part of the partnership deal, GMR has entered into an off-take agreement with Golden Energy to buy coal over the next 25 years starting from 2012.

The annual purchasing agreement will steadily increase to 10 million tonnes per annum over the coming years, GMR said.

"This deal shows tremendous demand from Indian companies for coal because they realize that their domestic coal demand exceeds their production," said Roger Suyama, head of natural resources for Asia at ANZ, the financial advisor on the deal for the Widjaja family's Sinar Mas Group.

Golden Energy owns 10 coal mining areas across Indonesia, and plans to increase production capacity to 6-8 million tonnes this year, from 3 million tonnes last year.

It targets producing 10 million tonnes in 2012 and 20-30 million tonnes in 2018, from its current reserves of 850 million tonnes, the Widjaja family has said, which would make it one of the country's top ten producers. ($1 = 9,015 rupiah) (Reporting by Janeman Latul and Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)