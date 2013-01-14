Director and actor Ben Affleck, from the film ''Argo,'' arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

BEVERLY HILLS, California "Argo" won the Golden Globe on Sunday for best dramatic movie, the annual Hollywood award show's top prize.

"Argo," directed by Ben Affleck, is the tale of the rescue of American diplomats trapped in revolutionary Iran in the 1970s.

The Golden Globes, handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were awarded at a star-studded dinner in Beverly Hills.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Stacey Joyce)