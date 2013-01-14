Actress Julianne Moore urges Americans to mark gun violence awareness day
NEW YORK Actress Julianne Moore is urging Americans to wear orange on Friday to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
BEVERLY HILLS, California "Argo" won the Golden Globe on Sunday for best dramatic movie, the annual Hollywood award show's top prize.
"Argo," directed by Ben Affleck, is the tale of the rescue of American diplomats trapped in revolutionary Iran in the 1970s.
The Golden Globes, handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were awarded at a star-studded dinner in Beverly Hills.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Stacey Joyce)
NEW YORK Actress Julianne Moore is urging Americans to wear orange on Friday to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
LOS ANGELES The Beverly Hills home where Debbie Reynolds and her "Star Wars" actress daughter Carrie Fisher lived together is up for sale, along with hundreds of items of their personal property and Hollywood memorabilia, the auctioneers said on Thursday.