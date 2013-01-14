Actress Anne Hathaway of the film ''Les Miserables'' at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

BEVERLY HILLS, California "Les Miserables" won the Golden Globe on Sunday for the best movie musical.

The film is the big-screen version of the popular stage musical about French revolutionaries.

The Golden Globes, handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were awarded at a star-studded dinner in Beverly Hills, California. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Stacey Joyce)