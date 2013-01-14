Actress Julianne Moore urges Americans to mark gun violence awareness day
NEW YORK Actress Julianne Moore is urging Americans to wear orange on Friday to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
BEVERLY HILLS, California The Hollywood Foreign Press Association handed out the 70th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday for film and television.
Following is a list of winners at the ceremony in Beverly Hills.
FILM:
BEST DRAMA - "Argo"
BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL - "Les Miserables"
BEST ACTOR, DRAMA - Daniel Day-Lewis, "Lincoln"
BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA - Jessica Chastain, "Zero Dark Thirty"
BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL - Hugh Jackman, "Les Miserables"
BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL - Jennifer Lawrence, "Silver Linings Playbook"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR - Christoph Waltz, "Django Unchained"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS - Anne Hathaway, "Les Miserables"
BEST DIRECTOR - Ben Affleck, "Argo"
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM - "Amour" (Austria)
BEST ANIMATED FILM - "Brave"
BEST SCREENPLAY - Quentin Tarantino, "Django Unchained"
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - Mychael Danna, "Life of Pi"
BEST ORIGINAL SONG - "Skyfall," "Skyfall" (Adele/Paul Epworth)
TELEVISION -
BEST DRAMA SERIES - "Homeland" (Showtime)
BEST COMEDY SERIES - "Girls" (HBO)
BEST ACTOR, DRAMA - Damian Lewis, "Homeland"
BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA - Claire Danes, "Homeland"
BEST ACTOR, COMEDY - Don Cheadle, "House of Lies"
BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY - Lena Dunham, "Girls"
BEST TV FILM OR MINISERIES - "Game Change" (HBO)
BEST ACTOR, MINISERIES/TELEVISION MOVIE - Kevin Costner, "Hatfields & McCoys"
BEST ACTRESS, MINISERIES/TELEVISION MOVIE - Julianne Moore, "Game Change"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, TV/MINISERIES/TELEVISION MOVIE - Ed Harris, "Game Change"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, TV/MINISERIES/TELEVISION MOVIE - Maggie Smith, "Downton Abbey: Season 2"
(Reporting by Mary Milliken; editing by Christopher Wilson)
