BRIEF-Becton Dickinson to buy Bard for $24 billion
* Deal immediately accretive and expected to generate high single-digit accretion to adjusted EPS in fiscal year 2019 to Becton Dickinson
May 28 Wuhan Golden Laser Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 14.39 million shares to end, shares to start trading on May 30
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/taq69v
NEW YORK, April 23 Becton Dickinson and Co will acquire C R Bard Inc in a $24 billion deal that will give shareholders of the target about 15 percent of the combined entity, the two medical technology companies said on Sunday.