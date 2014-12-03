BRIEF-Galapagos announces new phase 2 proof-of-concept study with filgotinib
* Galapagos announces new phase 2 proof-of-concept study with filgotinib in cutaneous lupus erythematosus
Dec 3 Wuhan Golden Laser Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to halt from December 4 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1viNyXS
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Galapagos announces new phase 2 proof-of-concept study with filgotinib in cutaneous lupus erythematosus
* Pra Health Sciences Inc - reaffirming full year 2017 service revenue guidance between $1.795 billion and $1.835 billion