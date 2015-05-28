OSLO May 28 Dry bulk shipping firm Golden Ocean
reported first-quarter net earnings below forecasts on
Thursday due to a large impairment charge and said its market
went from "bad to worse" during the quarter.
Golden Ocean said its made a net loss of $75.3 million in
the first quarter, below expectations for a loss of $27 million,
but the figure also included a $141 million of impairments on
its vessels.
Excluding the impairments, the firm made an EBITDA loss of
$3.6 million, not far from forecasts for a $1 million loss.
