OSLO Oct 8 Norwegian shipping tycoon John Fredriksen plans to merge his dry bulk shipping arms Golden Ocean and Knightsbridge Shipping in an attempt to fight off the sector's downturn and create one of its biggest fleets.

Fredriksen, who owns a plethora of shipping assets, ranging from offshore rig firm Seadrill to tanker group Frontline, would own 42 percent of the combined firm, to be named Golden Ocean Group, the firms said in a statement.

"With the current weakness in the dry bulk market, we believe there will be attractive consolidation opportunities going forward," Knightsbridge said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by David Holmes)