(Corrects price in second paragraph)

HONG KONG, Sept 6 Singaporean palm oil firm Golden Agri Resources Ltd plans to raise up to $500 million in convertible bonds due 2017, according to terms of the deal seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The bonds were launched with a coupon of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent a year and an initial conversion price of S$0.89 to S$0.917, according to the terms.

