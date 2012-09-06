* Bonds launched at 28-32 pct premium over Golden Agri's Wed
close
* Company to use funds on potential acquisitions, working
capital
* Convertible bonds to pay 2.25-2.5 pct coupon/year-terms
(Adds use of proceeds, underwriters)
HONG KONG, Sept 6 Singaporean palm oil firm
Golden Agri Resources Ltd plans to raise up to $500
million in convertible bonds due 2017 to fund potential
takeovers and its day-to-day activities, according to terms of
the deal seen by Reuters on Thursday.
The bonds were launched with a coupon of 2.25 percent to 2.5
percent a year and an initial conversion price of S$0.89 to
S$0.917, according to the terms.
The conversion premium on the bonds ranged from 28 percent
to 32 percent over the reference price of S$0.695, Golden Agri's
closing price on Wednesday. Trading of the stock was halted on
Thursday pending an announcement, the company said in a
securities filing.
The company is offering $400 million of bonds in the base
offer with an option to increase it by $100 million and plans to
use the funds in future acquisitions, working capital and
general corporate purposes.
Convertible bonds are a hybrid security that can offer a
fixed rate of return and be exchanged for stock if the bonds
trade above the conversion price.
They can be a cheaper way for companies to raise funds than
regular bonds, while offering assurance that dilution will only
occur at the conversion premium. For investors, convertibles
offer some downside protection because of their fixed-income
nature.
Citigroup was hired as sole global coordinator for the
deal, with BNP Paribas, CIMB and Credit
Suisse also acting as joint bookrunners.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill)