KUALA LUMPUR Nov 9 Singapore-listed Golden Agri
Resources Ltd, the world's second-largest palm oil
plantation company, will issue up to 5 billion ringgit ($1.63
billion) in Islamic bonds in Malaysia to fund possible
acquisitions for new land.
"We would like to be able to expand our landbank to be ready
for the long-term. In the event where there is a market
opportunity for us (to acquire new landbank), there is now an
avenue to raise money through the bond," director Rafael Buhay
Concepcion told Reuters in a telephone interview on Friday.
The company had budgeted $500 million to expand its total
landbank by up to 6 percent or 30,000 hectares in 2012, though
it had only achieved a third of this as of June.
"What we have announced is a much smaller hectarage, and the
only way we can achieve (the target) is through acquisitions,"
said Concepcion.
Close to half of the company's total planted area is
considered mature. It formed a $1.6 billion partnership with the
government of Liberia in 2010 to develop 220,000 hectares of
land, about half of the company's present planted area, although
Concepcion said the estate remains largely undeveloped.
Concepcion added that the first issuance from the bond
program would be a minimum of $100 million, although the size
will depend on the company's needs and market appetite.
Golden-Agri Resources, through its subsidiary Golden Assets
International Finance Ltd, will issue ringgit-denominated notes
in various sizes and with tenors of between one and 15 years, it
said in an announcement to the Singapore stock exchange last
week. The company received approval for the program from
Malaysia's Securities Commission on Oct. 29. OSK Investment Bank
Bhd and RHB Investment Bank Bhd were hired
as joint principal advisers and lead arrangers.
Concepcion said Malaysia was a suitable choice for
fundraising given its developed commodities market.
"Malaysia understands our industry very well. It pioneered
large-scale plantation many years ago," he said. An Islamic bond
would also allow the company to capitalize on Malaysia's liquid
market, he added.
Malaysia's RAM Ratings assigned a rating of AA2(s) to the
program, citing the company's solid balance sheet, healthy
productivity record and efficient cost structure.
"The company's credit profile is supported by its pole
position (in the industry), being the largest planter in
Indonesia and second largest globally," RAM said in a statement
on Wednesday.
Golden-Agri last issued $400 million in convertible bonds
maturing in 2017. With a total planted area of 457,000 hectares,
it is the second-largest oil palm planter behind Malaysia's Sime
Darby Bhd.
($ = 3.0635 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; editing by Stuart
Grudgings)