WASHINGTON Jan 14 A group of U.S. senators is
taking the Golden Globes to task for showing celebrities puffing
on electronic cigarettes at this year's awards show, complaining
such depictions glamorize smoking.
"The Golden Globes celebrates entertainers who are an
influence on young fans," the four Democratic senators wrote on
Tuesday. "We ask the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and NBC
Universal to take actions to ensure that future broadcasts of
the Golden Globes do not intentionally feature images of
e-cigarettes."
"Such action would help to avoid the glamorization of
smoking and protect the health of young fans," said the letter
signed by Dick Durbin of Illinois, Richard Blumenthal of
Connecticut, Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Edward Markey of
Massachusetts."
The Golden Globes ceremony that aired on Comcast Corp-owned
NBC on Sunday night showed actor Leonardo DiCaprio
smoking an e-cigarette during the broadcast, as well as nominee
Julia Louis-Dreyfus puffing on one as part of an opening skit.
The Golden Globes, which honor achievement in film and
television, are handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press
Association. The show drew its best television audience in a
decade.
E-cigarettes are battery-powered metal tubes that turn
nicotine-laced liquid into vapor. Some analysts predict that the
fast-growing market for the product could outpace that of
conventional cigarettes within a decade.
Regulators are agonizing over whether to restrict the
product as a "gateway" to nicotine addiction and tobacco
smoking, or to embrace them as treatments for would-be quitters.
NBC Universal and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.