NEW YORK Oct 15 Actresses Tina Fey and Amy
Poehler, the hosts of this year's Golden Globes Awards, have
signed a deal to helm the show in 2014 and 2015, organizers said
on Tuesday.
Golden Globe and Emmy winner Fey, 43, and Poehler, 42, will
host the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards from Beverly Hills on
Jan. 12, which will be broadcast live on the NBC television
network, as well as the show the following year.
"Tina and Amy are two of the most talented comedic
writer/performers in our business and they were a major reason
the Golden Globes was the most entertaining awards show of last
season," Paul Telegdy, the president of alternative and late
night programming at NBC Entertainment, said in a statement.
The 2013 telecast of the Golden Globes hosted by the pair
attracted 19.7 million viewers. The Golden Globes are given out
for achievement in both film and television each year by the
Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
