NEW YORK Oct 15 Actresses Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the hosts of this year's Golden Globes Awards, have signed a deal to helm the show in 2014 and 2015, organizers said on Tuesday.

Golden Globe and Emmy winner Fey, 43, and Poehler, 42, will host the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards from Beverly Hills on Jan. 12, which will be broadcast live on the NBC television network, as well as the show the following year.

"Tina and Amy are two of the most talented comedic writer/performers in our business and they were a major reason the Golden Globes was the most entertaining awards show of last season," Paul Telegdy, the president of alternative and late night programming at NBC Entertainment, said in a statement.

The 2013 telecast of the Golden Globes hosted by the pair attracted 19.7 million viewers. The Golden Globes are given out for achievement in both film and television each year by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

(Editing by Bill Trott)