* 'Argo' named best movie drama, Affleck best director
* 'Lincoln' gets one Golden Globe out of 7 nominations
* Jodie Foster comes out publicly as gay
* Ex-U.S. President Bill Clinton makes surprise appearance
By Jill Serjeant
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan 13
"Argo" scored a sweet double victory at the Golden Globe awards
on Sunday, winning best movie drama - the night's top prize -
and best director for Ben Affleck on a night that left
front-runner "Lincoln" with just one trophy.
Musical "Les Miserables" won the contest for best comedy or
musical, as well as acting awards for stars Hugh Jackman and
Anne Hathaway.
But elsewhere, it was a night of surprises at Hollywood's
second biggest awards show after the Oscars in February.
Actress Jodie Foster publicly acknowledged for the first
time that she is gay, and former U.S. President Bill Clinton
appeared at the glitzy ceremony.
Yet the big story was the defeat of Steven Spielberg's drama
about U.S. President Abraham Lincoln's battle to end slavery -
which went into Sunday's ceremony with a leading seven
nominations - and the triumph of Affleck in the director's race.
Affleck was overlooked in the directing category when Oscar
nominations were announced last Thursday, although "Argo" was
short-listed for best film at the Oscar ceremony to be held on
Feb. 24.
"Argo" combines the true story of the rescue of U.S.
diplomats from Tehran after the Islamic Revolution in 1979 under
the guise of making a movie, with a satire on Hollywood.
"Argo" producer George Clooney told reporters backstage on
Sunday that he was disappointed at Affleck's personal snub by
the Academy Awards voters.
"I think he did a phenomenal job with the film. I felt that
he should have been nominated, but you can't figure out what
goes on in the Academy and he's still nominated for best
picture...It's disappointing, but we're not out of the water
just yet," Clooney said.
DANIEL DAY-LEWIS SOLE VICTOR FOR 'LINCOLN'
British actor Daniel Day-Lewis, who plays Abraham Lincoln,
got the only Golden Globe win for "Lincoln," which has a leading
12 Oscar nominations.
Instead, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which
organizes the Golden Globes, showed their admiration for Quentin
Tarantino's slavery era Western "Django Unchained."
"Django" won two awards - for Tarantino's screenplay, and
Christoph Waltz's supporting actor turn as a dentist turned
bounty hunter.
"Wow! ... This is a damn surprise, and I am happy to be
surprised," Tarantino said, accepting his screenplay award.
The Golden Globes are sometimes seen as an indication of
sentiment ahead of the Oscars, but the two voting bodies are
very different and Oscar nominations were announced this year
before Sunday's ceremony.
In other key races, Jessica Chastain, won, as expected, for
her role as a young female CIA agent who tracks down Osama bin
Laden in thriller "Zero Dark Thirty."
"I have wanted to be an actor since I was a little girl...To
be here now is a beautiful feeling to receive this encouragement
and support," Chastain said.
In the best comedy or musical category, Jennifer
Lawrence won best actress for "Silver Linings Playbook" while
was best supporting actress.
"Thank you for this lovely blunt object that I will ever
more use as a weapon against self-doubt," said Hathaway as she
accepted her trophy. The actress lost 25 pounds in weight and
chopped off her long brown hair to play tragic heroine Fantine
in "Les Miserables."
JODIE FOSTER PRAISES HER CO-PARENT, EX-LOVER
Comedians Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, hosting the Globes for
the first time, scattered around jokes about some of the top
Hollywood stars in the audience, along with impersonations of
Johnny Depp and Julianne Moore.
Foster, 50, who won Oscars for "Silence of the Lambs" and
"The Accused" was given a lifetime achievement award, and
publicly acknowledged that she is gay.
"I hope that you're not disappointed that there won't be a
big coming-out speech tonight because I already did my coming
out abut a thousand years ago (to friends and family," Foster
said.
Foster said she had never felt the need to bare her soul in
public but praised her co-parent and the woman she called her
"ex-partner in love."
Clinton got a standing ovation from the A-list Hollywood
stars when he appeared to introduce clips from "Lincoln."
As the former president left the stage, Poehler quipped:
"Wow! What an exciting special guest! That was Hillary Clinton's
husband! That was exciting."
Unlike the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes also honor
television dramas and comedies.
On Sunday they chose Showtime terrorism thriller "Homeland"
as best drama series, and the show's Damian Lewis and Claire
Danes as best actor and actress.
"Girls" won best comedy series and Lena Dunham, its star and
creator, won best comedy actress. Don Cheadle was named best
actor in a comedy series for playing a devious management
consultant in "House of Lies."
HBO's drama "Game Change" about Sarah Palin's 2008 run for
U.S. vice president won best TV film, while Moore won for her
portrayal of the polarizing former Alaska governor, and Ed
Harris won for his portrayal of Republican presidential
contender John McCain.
