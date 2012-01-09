LOS ANGELES When Hollywood's top stars, including George Clooney, Angelina Jolie and Steven Spielberg, attend the Golden Globe Awards next week they will sip vintage champagne and nibble edible gold.

Golden flakes will top their dessert following a meal that chef Suki Sugiura will prepare using foods flown in from around the world for the event, which is one of Hollywood's most-watched film and television awards shows.

But unlike the film world's Oscars or TV's Emmys, where stars sit side-by-side in a theater, guests at the Golden Globes are treated to a gourmet meal by the event's organizers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Moet & Chandon, which has been the official champagne for the Golden Globes for 21 years, will serve its traditional Imperial mini bottles on the red carpet to arriving guests.

Inside the venue guests will sip its Grand Vintage 2002 for the first time.

Five hundred magnums of the 2002, which was bottled and has been sitting for seven years -- the longest resting period of any of the Moet Grand Vintages -- will be served at the Golden Globes on January 15.

Sugiura, the executive chef at the Beverly Hilton Hotel where the event takes place, has created a three course meal with a "global food harmony" theme that includes a combination entree of braised prime short rib of beef and sea bass marinated in miso from Sendai, Japan.

"They produce some of the best miso in Japan," said Sugiura. "We bring it here to share with each other, to appreciate each other and to enjoy it together. It's East meets West -- one world -- at the Golden Globes."

For dessert, executive pastry chef Thomas Henzi will serve a chocolate almond crunch terrine with acacia honey, caramel and fresh berries. The chocolate will be flown in from Switzerland, while the acacia honey caramel will arrive from France, the Tarragon hazelnuts from Italy and the Valencia almond paste from Spain.

"It's a rich desert," said Henzi, not only figuratively but literally.

Each desert plate will be sprinkled with 23-carat edible gold flakes along with a white chocolate ball sprayed with gold dust.

"In today's market, Gold costs $1600, $1700 for an ounce, sometimes up to $2000, so it's expensive," said Henzi. "We're looking at $1.20 per plate just for the gold flakes. And we're preparing 1500 plates!"

Flower arrangements by celebrity florist Mark Held, of Mark's Garden, who has been creating the floral centerpieces for the Golden Globes for about a decade, will complement the meal.

Held said he is working on an eight color combinations of flowers, all in deep winter tones of burgundy, gold, green and maybe even a deep pink.

"This year, we'll see a lot more color across the room. It'll be fun and lively because this is a lively event," he said. (Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Patricia Reaney)