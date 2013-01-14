* "Homeland" takes best drama actor, actress
* "Girls" creator Lena Dunham wins best comedy actress
* "Game Change" reaps awards for portrayal of Sarah Palin
By Piya Sinha-Roy
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan 13 Post 9/11
psychological thriller "Homeland" was the big winner of the
Golden Globe awards for television drama on Sunday for the
second season running, while brash newcomer "Girls" and its
struggling New York 20-somethings took home top comedy honors.
"Homeland" won best drama and best actor honors for Damian
Lewis who plays a returning Iraq veteran turned by al Qaeda, and
a best actress award for Claire Danes in her role as a bipolar
CIA agent.
"All of us killed ourselves to live up to the hype of the
first season, and this tells me that maybe we did not screw this
up," said Alex Gansa, executive producer for the series that is
in its second season on cable network Showtime.
"Homeland" had won best drama at September's Emmys, the top
awards in television, ending the reign of AMC's stylish 1960s
advertising show "Mad Men."
But the Golden Globes, handed out by the Hollywood Foreign
Press Association for film and television, took a different path
on comedy by choosing HBO's "Girls" over perennial favorite
"Modern Family."
"Girls" creator and writer Lena Dunham won best actress in a
comedy series, in which the 26-year-old bares herself, both
physically and emotionally.
The series, which kicked off its second season Sunday night,
tells the tale of Dunham and three girlfriends in Brooklyn,
coping with boyfriends, sexuality, low or no-paying jobs and the
end to parental support.
The show has raised eyebrows for its nudity and graphic sex
scenes and the self-absorbed ways of its privileged young women.
"I think when you get criticism, you have to be elegant
about it and appreciate it and understand it," said Dunham
backstage, adding that "I'm sure people dislike the show for
plenty of reasons."
In the miniseries or TV movie category, the Globes favored
HBO's "Game Change," a take on Sarah Palin's meteoric rise and
subsequent fall in American politics as the running mate to
Republican presidential candidate John McCain in the 2008
election.
Julianne Moore, who played Palin with an uncanny physical
resemblance, won best actress in a TV movie, while Ed Harris
took best supporting actor for his portrayal of McCain.
Palin had famously panned Moore's performance.
"This was in no way a biopic or a character assassination,
it was a story about our political process," said Moore
backstage. "This is one of the best jobs I've ever had."
Kevin Costner won best actor for the mini-series on feuding
families "Hatfields & McCoys," while Don Cheadle took the best
actor for a TV comedy with "House of Lies," a biting satire of
the world of management consultants.
Veteran British actress Maggie Smith won best supporting
actress for her portrayal as an acerbic dowager countess on the
popular period drama "Downton Abbey."
(Writing by Mary Milliken; Editing by Stacey Joyce)