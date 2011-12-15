* 7 of 10 comedy, drama series nods go to new shows
* HBO shows, stars dominate Globe nominations
By Jill Serjeant
LOS ANGELES, Dec 15 Golden Globe organizers
shook up the television industry on Thursday, snubbing old
favorites and nominating a slew of new shows and stars for its
highest honors.
Seven of the 10 best TV drama and comedy series nominations
went to newcomers, including Showtime psychological thriller
"Homeland", HBO fantasy "Game of Thrones", the Fox comedy "New
Girl" and FX's "American Horror Story."
But the onslaught of new nominees meant that perennial
favorites, like "The Office" and "Dexter" and their stars, were
shut out of the Golden Globes in favor of fresh faces like
Mireille Enos ("The Killing") and Laura Dern ("Enlightened").
"A lot of newbies swept in and took some of the positions
that we thought would be filled with previous nominees," said
Matt Whitfield, entertainment editor at Yahoo! TV.
Major broadcast networks were the biggest losers of the
shake-up on a day that saw cable TV's HBO again assert its
awards show dominance with a leading 18 nominations, including
four for 1930s miniseries drama "Mildred Pierce" starring Kate
Winslet.
Showtime was next with eight nods. ABC managed just four --
mostly for comedy "Modern Family" -- while Fox and NBC garnered
three apiece. CBS, the most-watched U.S network, got just two
Golden Globe nominations, for best drama actress Julianna
Margulies in lawyer series "The Good Wife" and best comedy
actor contender Johnny Galecki in "The Big Bang Theory."
With AMC critical darling "Mad Men" off the air in 2011
because of a contract dispute, the drama categories were thrown
wide open.
Haunted house thriller "American Horror Story," Kelsey
Grammer's new political corruption series "Boss" and last
year's Golden Globe winner "Boardwalk Empire" will compete
against "Homeland" and "Game of Thrones" for the top prize
Grammer, the former "Frasier" star in a new guise as a
ruthless mayor in the Starz series, also got a best actor nod.
"It is rewarding, not only to receive personal recognition...
but to see that those who worked so hard and tirelessly to make
'Boss' a reality were also recognized," Grammer said in a
statement.
The Golden Globes will be awarded at a gala dinner in
Beverly Hills on Jan 15.
NEW FACES, "NEW GIRL"
Emmy-winning mockumentary "Modern Family" will defend its
Golden Globe comedy series trophy against musical show "Glee",
HBO's new series "Enlightened", Hollywood satire "Episodes" and
"New Girl", whose ditzy star Zooey Deschanel also got a best
comedy actress mention.
"What the Golden Globes do very well is to salute new
emerging TV talent. The prominence of 'New Girl' is typical of
the Globes championing something sexy, hip and new even though
it is not critically acclaimed," said awards watcher Tom O'Neil
of websites Goldderby and TheEnvelope.
Bryan Cranston was nominated for his role as a teacher
turned drug dealer in "Breaking Bad" but the AMC series again
failed to make the cut with members of the Hollywood Foreign
Press Association, which hands out the Golden Globes.
"To have this show, that possibly delivered its best season
ever, missing from the mix is truly baffling," said Whitfield.
Recent Emmy winners Melissa McCarthy ("Mike & Molly"),
"Modern Family" stars Ty Burrell and Julie Bowen, and "Big Bang
Theory"s Jim Parsons were also left out, as was Steve Carell in
his farewell season at "The Office."
But "Homeland" -- a tense, post 9/11 terrorist drama --
brought nods for its two stars, Claire Danes and Briton Damian
Lewis, along with landing in the category for TV drama.
"I think the subject matter is something that is certainly
on peoples' minds everywhere and it is just a good story with
good characters," said co-creator Howard Gordon.
Mike White, the creator and director of "Enlightened," said
the comedy series and best actress nods for Laura Dern would
give his show "a whole new lease on life."
British television, always popular at the Golden Globes,
had a particularly good showing on Thursday, with nominations
for 11 actors and actresses. Upstair-downstairs period drama
"Downton Abbey" earned four nominations, and BBC America
co-production "The Hour" had three.
(Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)