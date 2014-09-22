BRIEF-Jordan Telecommunications Q1 profit rises
* Q1 profit 4.6 milllion dinars versus of 2.3 million dinars year ago
Sept 22 Goldenmax International Technology Ltd
* Says board agrees to set up printed circuit board project in anhui province, total investment of 500 million yuan (81.43 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ylL9DA
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1400 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 profit 4.6 milllion dinars versus of 2.3 million dinars year ago
WASHINGTON, April 29 The White House press corps gathered on Saturday for its annual black-tie dinner, a toned-down affair this year after Donald Trump snubbed the event, becoming the first incumbent U.S. president to bow out in 36 years.