* Q4 operating profit $10.4 mln vs $22 mln forecast

* Sees nothing to cheer about in 2012, "trend shift" in 2013

* Hopes to expand fleet as ship values hit bottom this year

* Blames profit plunge largely on financial impairment

* Shares down 3 percent (Adds CEO, details, background, updates share)

By Walter Gibbs and Joachim Dagenborg

OSLO, Feb 16 Norwegian dry-bulk shipper Golden Ocean said it was cash-strong and ready to pick up new ships at bargain prices in the year ahead, when it expects a deepening market slump to hit bottom ahead of a 2013 recovery.

In the meantime shareholders can forget about a dividend, chief executive Herman Billung said after posting fourth-quarter earnings well below expectation.

"Right now it's important for us to protect our cash, and there will certainly be no dividend this year," he said. "But don't rule it out next year."

Before then ship values will likely fall further and then head back up, he said, ending a multi-year market collapse caused by the launch of hundreds of new vessels ordered before the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

"We scrape bottom this year," Billung said. "It (ship valuation) could quickly fall 10-15 percent, so it's important to prepare for it."

He predicted a "trend shift" in the industry in 2013 and said rapid delivery of new vessels was already shrinking the global shipbuilding backlog.

Golden Ocean's share price dropped as much as 9.5 percent while Billung spoke to analysts and reporters before it partly recovered to trade down 3 percent at 5.47 crowns at 1147 GMT.

The company said its $6 million net profit in the quarter - $11 million lower than the average forecast - was weighed down by a $14.1 million impairment related to a price drop in its shares of Knightsbridge Tankers.

An analyst who asked not to be named said the results were in line with expectations when the impairment was excluded.

The company said earnings in the present quarter would be lower still, though it said long-term contracts at "good rates" partly insulated it from a sickly spot market.

"I think the market will remain weak through the first quarter, but will pick up somewhat in the second quarter, even if I don't think there will be any hallelujah-feeling in dry-bulk in 2012," Billung said.

The company has long promised to pounce on distressed assets, and said on Thursday the time may soon be right.

It specified it was on the lookout for modern, fuel-efficient vessels rather than existing fleets as it gets ready "to meet a potential positive trend shift with a bigger fleet."

"We won't be buying second hand," Billung said.

He said shipbuilders "are beginning to be desperate" but that any immediate investment would likely be in time-charter leases.

He said money was no problem for Golden Ocean, which reported $138.3 million in cash and equivalents at the end of 2011 and whose biggest shareholder is billionaire tycoon John Fredriksen.

"Fredriksen emphasises all the time that the money is there if the project is good," Billung said.

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index slipped 3 points on Wednesday to 731 after rising off a 25-year low of 648 points 10 days ago. (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Jodie Ginsberg)