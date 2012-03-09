OSLO, March 9 Dry bulk shipping firm
Golden Ocean is considering expanding its fleet to
take advantage of the slump in asset prices and its relatively
strong financial position, its chief financial officer said on
Friday.
"It's time to consider this (market situation) for new
investments going forward," Birgitte Vartdal told a conference.
"Due to the fuel efficiency of new vessels, that seems like the
way to go; if it's old vessels we go for, it would be if it
involves little equity."
She added that asset purchases could come toward the end of
2012.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)