OSLO, March 9 Dry bulk shipping firm Golden Ocean is considering expanding its fleet to take advantage of the slump in asset prices and its relatively strong financial position, its chief financial officer said on Friday.

"It's time to consider this (market situation) for new investments going forward," Birgitte Vartdal told a conference. "Due to the fuel efficiency of new vessels, that seems like the way to go; if it's old vessels we go for, it would be if it involves little equity."

She added that asset purchases could come toward the end of 2012. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)