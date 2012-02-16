OSLO Feb 16 Norwegian dry-bulk shipper
Golden Ocean posted core earnings for the fourth
quarter that were less than half of what analysts had forecast
and offered no quarterly dividend, saying it saw "continued
downward pressure" in the dry-bulk sector.
Golden Ocean's operating profit fell to $10.4 million in the
final three months of 2011, 58 percent less than in the year-ago
period. Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average forecast $22
million in operating profit.
The company said it expects first-quarter 2012 operating
profit to be somewhat lower still and repeated that it intended
to capitalise on the weak market.
"Based on (the) recent drop in asset values and a continued
downward pressure for the dry bulk sector in general, it is
expected that attractive investment opportunities will arise,"
the company said.
(Reporting by Walter Gibbs)