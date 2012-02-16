OSLO Feb 16 Norwegian dry-bulk shipper Golden Ocean posted core earnings for the fourth quarter that were less than half of what analysts had forecast and offered no quarterly dividend, saying it saw "continued downward pressure" in the dry-bulk sector.

Golden Ocean's operating profit fell to $10.4 million in the final three months of 2011, 58 percent less than in the year-ago period. Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average forecast $22 million in operating profit.

The company said it expects first-quarter 2012 operating profit to be somewhat lower still and repeated that it intended to capitalise on the weak market.

"Based on (the) recent drop in asset values and a continued downward pressure for the dry bulk sector in general, it is expected that attractive investment opportunities will arise," the company said. (Reporting by Walter Gibbs)