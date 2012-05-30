OSLO May 30 Norwegian dry-bulk shipper Golden
Ocean posted first-quarter core earnings slightly
below expectations on Wednesday and said it would not pay a
dividend for the first quarter, while implementing a new share
repurchasing programme.
Golden Ocean's operating profit came in at $15.5 million in
the January-March period, compared to a $16 million loss in the
year-ago period. Analysts in a Reuters poll had an average
forecast of $17 million in operating profit.
It said an impairment of $2.2 million in the quarter related
to the sale of a construction contract for the vessel Golden
Emerald weighed on the result.
The firm said it expected a similar result in the second
quarter.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)