* Q3 EBIT $24.5 mln vs forecast $21 mln
* Dry bulk shipper drops dividend amid counterpaty trouble
* Says value of its ships may drop ahead
OSLO, Nov 18 Norwegian dry-bulk shipper
Golden Ocean reported third-quarter operating profit
that exceeded forecasts but dropped an expected dividend a day
after it reported trouble collecting charter payments from a
Chinese freight firm.
"The company has decided not to pay dividend in order to
protect the current strong cash position and to be well prepared
for a potential further drop in asset values," Golden Ocean said
in a statement on Friday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average that
Golden Ocean would pay a dividend of $0.02 per share.
The company posted $24.5 million in earnings before interest
and taxes (EBIT) for the quarter in which dry bulk rates staged
a modest rebound. The he average forecast had been for $21
million.
(Reporting by Walter Gibbs; editing by Balazs Koranyi)