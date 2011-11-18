* Q3 EBIT $24.5 mln vs forecast $21 mln

* Dry bulk shipper drops dividend amid counterpaty trouble

* Says value of its ships may drop ahead

OSLO, Nov 18 Norwegian dry-bulk shipper Golden Ocean reported third-quarter operating profit that exceeded forecasts but dropped an expected dividend a day after it reported trouble collecting charter payments from a Chinese freight firm.

"The company has decided not to pay dividend in order to protect the current strong cash position and to be well prepared for a potential further drop in asset values," Golden Ocean said in a statement on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average that Golden Ocean would pay a dividend of $0.02 per share.

The company posted $24.5 million in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the quarter in which dry bulk rates staged a modest rebound. The he average forecast had been for $21 million. (Reporting by Walter Gibbs; editing by Balazs Koranyi)