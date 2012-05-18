* FY outlook still challenging as shipping slump continues
* Q1 one of its most challenging periods
* Traded well across both segments of its business
* Considering scrapping some of older vessels
LONDON, May 18 Greek-based shipping firm
Goldenport Holdings said it had just endured one of its
toughest trading periods, heralding a difficult year ahead, and
that it was considering taking advantage of high scrap prices to
replace older vessels.
"The first quarter of 2012 was one of the most challenging
periods for the company since its initial public listing in
April 2006," Chief Executive Officer John Dragnis, whose family
owns over half the company, said in a statement on Friday.
"The outlook for the remainder of 2012 continues to be
challenging because of uncertainty over the development of the
fundamentals in the dry bulk and container sectors as well as
the overall direction of the global economy."
The London-listed firm, which operates a 25-strong fleet of
container and dry bulk vessels that transport cargo such as coal
and grain worldwide, said the high cost of fuel and an excess
supply of ships at sea were making its markets difficult.
Between 2007 and 2009 shipping firms across the globe
ordered large numbers of new vessels when rates to carry freight
hit record highs, but now they face a glut and the sector's
struggles are expected to last well into 2013.
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which
tracks rates for ships carrying dry commodities, was flat on
Thursday but has fallen about 35 percent this year due in part
to over supplied markets.
Goldenport said it was considering replacing some older
tonnage, taking advantage of attractive current scrap rates, and
added that while it retained a growth strategy its focus in
uncertain times would be on safeguarding shareholder value.
The group said 62 percent of fleet available days for 2012
were fixed under charter employment, giving strong cash flows.
Shipping and cargo transportation is a lead indicator of
economic health. British airport operator BAA, the owner of
London's Heathrow, said last week passenger traffic continued to
rise but that cargo numbers were falling.
Shares in Goldenport, which have fallen 85 percent from
highs set in 2007, closed at 76 pence on Friday, valuing the
firm at about 70 million pounds ($110.7 million).