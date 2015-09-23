Sept 23 Anheuser-Busch InBev said it
would buy Los Angeles-based Golden Road Brewing as the world's
largest brewer looks to expand its presence in the fast-growing
craft brewing market.
Golden Road, whose brands include the popular India pale
ales, Point the Way IPA and Wolf Among Weeds IPA, as well as
Golden Road Hefeweizen, operates a brewery and pub in Los
Angeles.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The
transaction is expected to close by the end of this year. (bit.ly/1KvlonI)
Deals in the craft brewing sector have increased as
consumers increasingly choose craft beers and companies seek to
capture the frothy valuations that have accompanied the
industry's boom.
Barrel volumes in the $19.6 billion craft beer industry rose
18 percent in 2014, according to the Brewers Association.
Earlier this month, Dutch brewer Heineken NV
bought a 50 percent stake in U.S.-based beer maker Lagunitas
Brewing Co to expand into the craft beer industry.
California craft brewery Firestone Walker Brewing Co said
earlier this year that it would merge with Flemish family-owned
brewery Duvel Moortgat.
Golden Road will join AB InBev's high-end portfolio that
includes Goose Island Beer Co, Blue Point Brewing, 10 Barrel
Brewing and Elysian Brewing.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)