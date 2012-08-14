Mauritania breaks diplomatic ties with Qatar
NOUAKCHOTT The West African country of Mauritania, a member of the Arab League, severed ties with Qatar on Tuesday over allegations it "supports terrorists", the state news agency reported.
ACCRA Aug 14 West Africa miner Golden Star Resources said on Tuesday its net income for the six months through June soared to $11.597 million from $0.880 million for the same period in 2011.
Revenues for the six months increased 18 percent to $267.33 million from $226.31 million last year. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Editing by David Lewis)
NOUAKCHOTT The West African country of Mauritania, a member of the Arab League, severed ties with Qatar on Tuesday over allegations it "supports terrorists", the state news agency reported.
PRETORIA South Africa has entered recession for the first time in eight years, data showed on Tuesday, piling pressure on a government facing corruption allegations and credit downgrades.