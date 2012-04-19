April 19 Golden Star Resources said its first-quarter gold production missed its own forecast due to unscheduled maintenance at its sulfide plant in Ghana.

Golden Star, which has two operating mines along the prolific Ashanti Gold Belt in the West African country, produced 77,725 ounces of gold, lagging its estimate of 79,000 ounces.

Cash costs rose to $1,120 per ounce from $980 per ounce a year ago.

In February, the mid-tier gold miner forecast production of 350,000 ounces to 370,000 ounces of gold this year.

Golden Star shares, which have lost nearly a third of their value in the last six months, closed at C$1.51 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)