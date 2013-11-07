BRIEF-Lander Sports scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
HONG KONG Nov 7 Golden Wheel Tiandi Holding Col Ltd
* Says unit wins a land parcel in Yangzhou city for 292 million yuan ($48 mln)
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent