Defensives keep Britain's FTSE afloat, mid caps dive to 3-week low
* HSBC downgrade hits Burberry shares (Recasts, adds quote and detail)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 30 Gold Fields Ltd : * Says Gold Fields Limited ceases to be an insider of goldquest mining
corporation
* HSBC downgrade hits Burberry shares (Recasts, adds quote and detail)
CAPE TOWN, June 6 South Africa's tourist hub of Cape Town was braced for its worst winter storm in 30 years on Tuesday and had closed schools and activated emergency protocols with flash floods, heavy rain and mudslides expected within hours, city officials said.