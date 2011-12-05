JOHANNESBURG Dec 5 Gold Fields chief executive Nick Holland said on Monday he was concerned about Ghana's move to increase corporate taxes on the mining sector to 35 percent from 25 percent.

"It is a source of deep concern to us," Holland said in a presentation to analysts.

In 2010 about 20 percent of the group's production of around 3.5 million ounces came from Ghana and that percentage is rising as it has since bought out minority stakes in its operations there.

Gold Fields is the world's fourth largest gold producer. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard)