JOHANNESBURG Dec 5 Gold Fields said on Monday that it was in "promising" talks with the government of Ghana about a proposed 10 percent windfall tax on miners unveiled in its 2012 budget last month.

Peet van Schalkwyk, the group's head of the west Africa region, did not give any other details about the talks but he said there was still no mechanism or formula to work out how the windfall tax would be imposed. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)