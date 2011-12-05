JOHANNESBURG Dec 5 Gold Fields chief executive Nick Holland said on Monday the group needed a better deal on taxes in Ghana to proceed with major projects in the country.

Holland also told a presentation to investors that there was "no level playing field" in the west African nation and that Gold Fields, the world's fourth largest gold producer, was already paying higher royalties than other major miners with operations there.

Ghana last month announced it would hike its corporate tax on miners to 35 percent from 25 percent and would bring in a 10 percent windfall tax. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard)