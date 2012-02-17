* Q4 adj. EPS 368 cts vs 291 cts

* Sees 2012 output at 3.5-3.7 mln ounces (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG Feb 17 Gold Fields, the world's fourth-largest gold producer, reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly earnings on Friday, in line with expectations as its results were lifted by a favorable exchange rate.

The group's adjusted earnings per share increased to 368 cents from 291 cents in the previous quarter, just shy of a Reuters poll of 5 analysts that had seen the number coming in at 369.2 cents.

The company also declared a final dividend of 230 cents a share.

The average dollar gold price in the quarter was down roughly one percent to $1,684.00 an ounce. But the South African currency on average was 13 percent weaker against the dollar during the quarter, so in rand terms the average price was up 12 percent.

This flowed to Gold Fields' bottom line as about 50 percent of its output comes from its home base.

A weaker rand boosts profits for South African mining operations because the bulk of their costs are priced in the local currency but they earn dollars.

As expected, the group said its production for the fourth quarter fell 1.9 percent to 883,000 ounces bringing its 2011 production to 3.49 million ounces, the bottom of its forecast range.

Gold Fields said it expects 2012 output of between 3.5-3.7 million ounces at a total cash cost of $860 an ounce.

Shares of Gold Fields are up 1 percent this year, slightly outperforming a 1.5 percent decline in Johannesburg's index of gold miners. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)