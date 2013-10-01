BRIEF-Green Plains says entered privately negotiated agreement with holder of co's Senior Notes due 2018
* On April 12 entered into a privately negotiated agreement with a holder of co's 3.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2018 - SEC filing
JOHANNESBURG Oct 1 South Africa's Gold Fields said on Tuesday it has finalised its $270 million acquisition of mines belonging to Barrick Gold Corp in Australia.
The company said the acquisition of Barrick Gold's Granny Smith, Lawlers and Darlot gold mines will add about 400,000 ounces of output to its portfolio.
* Rex Tillerson's 2016 total compensation was $27.4 million versus $27.3 million in 2015